Burlington teacher receives award

BURLINGTON — Heather Mielke, a Burlington High School mathematics teacher, recently received the 2020 Presidential Award from Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC). The award recognizes her work in education, advocacy for students and advancing professional development for educators.

The ceremony, originally scheduled for April, was canceled due to COVID-19. Mielke has served the WEAC in various capacities, including as a board member. She assisted the organization in developing mini-professional development modules for teachers to use.

“I am honored, blessed and thankful for this award and for the opportunities that have been given to me,” said Mielke. “As well, I wish to thank everyone who has supported me, worked with me and who also tirelessly advocate for our children and education.”

WEAC is a membership organization that advocates for public education students and professionals.

Mielke has worked in the Burlington Area School District since 2002. She assists students in learning about personal finance through the Reality Fair. In addition to her teaching responsibilities, she participates in many professional and community organizations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0