BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District will have a new leader next school year.

BASD Superintendent Stephen Plank last week submitted a letter of resignation after taking a new job in Milwaukee County.

Plank’s last day at BASD will be June 30. He joined the district as superintendent in 2019.

Plank accepted a job as principal of Wauwatosa East High School, which will pay him $156,000 per year. Plank is set to earn $169,477 this school year as BASD superintendent.

During a meeting Monday, the Wauwatosa School District Board unanimously approved hiring Plank, who grew up in Cudahy and lives in Milwaukee.

“I am excited about this candidate,” Eric Jessup-Anger, Wauwatosa School Board President, said Monday. “I know (Plank) brings a lot of experience … Congratulations to the East community.”

In a letter to BASD staff last week informing them of his resignation, Plank expressed appreciation for his time in Burlington, which included leading the school district through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I believe strongly in what we have collectively done, decided and accomplished on behalf of our students,” Plank wrote. “Those students are why we show up each and every day. Being trusted to sit in this seat over the course of the last four years as the district has matured has been an incredible privilege. During a remarkably challenging and uncertain time, we collaborated to do what was best for, with, and on behalf of our students and community. The work, decisions and criticisms have been humbling.”

On Monday, the BASD Board began discussions about finding a new superintendent. The board will continue to meet in the coming weeks to work on filling the vacancy.

“This is an opportunity to strengthen our district and better serve our students,” BASD Board President Peter Turke wrote in an email to staff.

Earlier this year, Plank was a finalist for superintendent positions at the Shorewood and West Allis-West Milwaukee school districts but was not offered either job.

Last year, Plank was a finalist for the superintendent job at Franklin Public Schools but was not offered that job.

In February, Turke said superintendent turnover is common and that the school board knew when it hired Plank that he might eventually change jobs.