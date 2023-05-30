Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District board has begun its superintendent search, but has not put a timetable on when it hopes to hire a new leader.

BASD Superintendent Stephen Plank submitted a letter of resignation earlier this month to take a job as principal at Wauwatosa East High School.

Plank was hired as BASD superintendent in 2019. His last day is June 30.

BASD Board President Peter Turke thanked Plank for his service to the district.

“We wish Steve the best on his future endeavors and know he will continue his life’s work to improve public education,” Turke wrote in an email. “During the past four years, Steve and the administrative team led the district through some challenges (including navigating how best to safely educate children during a pandemic). We are proud of the work that has been accomplished.”

BASD Board member Taylor Wishau wrote in an email that he was not surprised by Plank accepting a new job since he was a finalist for positions at other school districts starting last year.

“It was clear he needed a change, as did the Burlington Area School District,” Wishau wrote. “I wish him nothing but the best personally and with his future endeavors.”

In the search to find Plank’s replacement, Turke said the School Board will conduct a thorough review.

As part of the process, board members will receive input from district staff and perhaps hear from students and community members.

An outside search firm might be hired to help with the process, Turke said, adding that the district’s human resources department also will play a role.

The BASD Board met May 22 in closed session to discuss the superintendent search process. The board plans to meet again in closed session May 30 to continue that discussion.

Wishau said he thinks the board should have had preliminary discussions “on this issue months ago when it became clear Steve was wanting to go in a different direction.”

During its closed meeting May 22, Turke said the board mainly discussed balancing the need for due diligence with the practical reality that time is limited to find a new superintendent.

“We need to fill the position, but I also don’t want to put a timeline on it,” Turke said. “We recognize that balance … The big mistake a board could do in this process is to rush the process.”

Wishau agreed.

“This should not be rushed, but time is of the essence,” he wrote.

Turke and Wishau both understand the vital importance of hiring an effective person to lead the school district.

“A quality superintendent can have a significant impact on the success of a school district, including student achievement, financial management, staff morale and community engagement,” Wishau wrote. “A superintendent who is experienced, effective and committed to excellence can provide the leadership and vision needed to achieve the district’s goals and ensure the success of its students … The superintendent search process is a critical decision for any school district, and it’s important to ensure that the best candidate is selected to lead the district forward.”

The School Board will have its hands full for at least the next few months.

Among other things, it must conduct a superintendent search, make progress on the BASD strategic plan and work on the district’s budget with an eye toward next spring when it likely will place an operational referendum question on election ballots.

“There’s a lot on our plate, but I’m also looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity,” Turke said.

