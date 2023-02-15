BURLINGTON — Burlington Area School District Superintendent Stephen Plank has been a finalist for superintendent positions at two area school districts.

However, Plank was not offered the job at either district, so he remains the Burlington superintendent, a position he has held since 2019.

Plank was a finalist for the superintendent job in the West Allis-West Milwaukee school district.

The WAWM school board met Tuesday and appointed Tarrynce Robinson as the school district’s next superintendent. Robinson currently works for the Houston Independent School District in Texas.

According to information about Plank on the WAWM superintendent search website, he grew up in Cudahy, just south of Milwaukee.

Plank now lives in Milwaukee and said he has “observed the transformation taking place in the schools and community” and is “excited about the opportunities for greatness that lie ahead” in West Allis and West Milwaukee.

Plank was also a finalist for superintendent at the Shorewood School District, located just north of Milwaukee.

According to a Shorewood spokesperson, Plank applied on Dec. 29, 2022. Plank interviewed on Feb. 1 for the Shorewood job, but he was not offered the position.

Another finalist was offered the Shorewood position but did not accept it, so the superintendent search has been reopened.

According to the Shorewood spokesperson, “no finalists have been selected for the continued search,” and the school district aims to announce a new superintendent in mid-March.

Last year, Plank was a finalist for the superintendent job at Franklin Public Schools in Milwaukee County but was not offered that job.

Plank could not be reached for comment.

Peter Turke, Burlington school board president, said he had mixed feelings when Plank informed the board that he applied for other jobs.

“Steve’s done very good work for our district, and I’d like to continue to work with him,” Turke said. “I also wish him the best. If moving to another district is in his best interest, I also understand that, and I’m confident we can hire another superintendent to continue the good work that he started.”

Turke was on the board when it hired Plank in 2019. He said Plank was “extremely articulate” and possessed great ideas, many of which Turke said Plank has implemented.

Turke said superintendent turnover is common and that the school board knew when it hired Plank that he might eventually change jobs.

“I think it’s always part of this job, that superintendents will change position from time to time,” Turke said. “At the time we hired him, too, we knew that it sounded like there might be a possibility that he might consider other districts, too. We went in eyes wide open that this was part of the process.”

If Plank takes a job elsewhere, Turke said he would schedule a closed meeting for Burlington school board members to determine how to find his replacement.

Options include hiring a search firm and receiving assistance from the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, but neither of those are required.

“It’d really be a collective decision by the board,” Turke said.

Turke said in general that hiring a superintendent is a vital part of being on the school board.

“When we hire the superintendent, we’re choosing someone that’s going to be in charge of our operations,” he said. “I know this will be a critical decision if we end up having to hire Steve’s successor.”

If Plank does accept a new job in the near future, Turke said the board would want to hire his replacement as soon as possible.

“We’d probably try to use an expedited timeline so that we’re not running into late spring and we don’t have a superintendent lined up for July,” Turke said.

