BURLINGTON — Several Burlington High School students received recognition last month at the Wisconsin State FFA Convention.

During the convention, which was held in Madison from June 13-16, five Burlington FFA members received their Wisconsin State FFA degree: Rylee Hetland, Rabeka Liberto, Timothy Lois, Clarisa Palmer and Jon Schenning.

The state FFA degree is the highest degree an FFA member can earn at the state level.

Lois also presented a poster on spent grain dog treats and ranked fifth overall in the state for ag processing proficiency. Palmer received blue ribbons for her photography. Hetland signed her future agriculture teacher letter of intent for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Chapter advisor Tia Gunderson, Burlington High School agriculture science teacher, chaperoned the group at the state convention.

