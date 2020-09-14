Burlington schools offering child development preschool screenings

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District is offering preschool screenings for any child between the ages of birth to 5 years old not already enrolled in the district. District staff will screen children in areas of development, social skills, fine motor and gross motor skills, and speech/language development.
Parents with any concerns about their child’s development should schedule an appointment at one of the screenings by calling the District office at 262-763-0210.
• Sept. 16, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. at District Office, 100 N. Kane St.
• Nov.11, from 8:30-11 a.m. at District Office.
• Jan. 20, from 8:30-11 a.m. at District Office.
• March 24, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. at District Office.
For more information, call Carol Harry, program support teacher, at 262-764-0214, ext. 210. The standard 4K or 5K kindergarten screening takes place in spring 2021.
