Burlington schools drop mask requirement for summer school

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District’s board voted Monday night to drop a requirement for face masks to be worn on campus to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during summer school.
Summer school in BASD is scheduled to begin June 21.
The vote was 5-2 in favor of making face masks optional for students, staff and visitors.
The school board is continuing to meet virtually. Last month, it voted to return to in-person meetings but then changed course.
The board governing Union Grove Elementary School voted in April to make masks optional during summer school despite a warning from the Central Racine County Health Department, advising not to drop the requirement.
In the Racine Unified School District, masks will still be required for students enrolled in summer school.
Adrianne Melby, a Burlington parent who has been repeatedly calling on school board members to change the district’s mask policies, said in a statement Tuesday: “I am extremely grateful for the five school board members who voted in favor of making masks optional last night. It’s about time our kids have the freedom of choice! ... And in the Burlington school district there are ZERO current active cases, as of May 21 (according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard).
“It would be cruel to force masks through the brutal heat of summer without air conditioning. The five school board members who voted yes to masks optional did the right thing.”
Updated: Adrianne Melby's first name was initially misspelled in this story. It has now been corrected.