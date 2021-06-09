Burlington schools drop mask requirement for summer school

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District’s board voted Monday night to drop a requirement for face masks to be worn on campus to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during summer school.

Take advantage of this great offer! Just $1 gives you full access for 6 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…

Summer school in BASD is scheduled to begin June 21.

The vote was 5-2 in favor of making face masks optional for students, staff and visitors.

The school board is continuing to meet virtually. Last month, it voted to return to in-person meetings but then changed course.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The board governing Union Grove Elementary School voted in April to make masks optional during summer school despite a warning from the Central Racine County Health Department, advising not to drop the requirement.

In the Racine Unified School District, masks will still be required for students enrolled in summer school.