Burlington School District wins Spectrum Award

BURLINGTON — The Wisconsin School Public Relations Association presented the Burlington Area School District with a Spectrum Award at its recent annual conference, Nov. 6-8, in Oshkosh.

Burlington Area School District received an Award of Excellence for its referendum campaign.

Spectrum Awards recognize high-quality public relations efforts produced by or on behalf of Wisconsin school districts. School public relations professionals throughout the United States judge entries using a 30-point scale in six areas: goals and objectives; research and planning; execution and evaluation; results; language; and design.

“Spectrum Award winners exemplify the very best communications work in school districts across the state,” said WSPRA President Christina Brey. “The winners demonstrate the value of engaging stakeholders in order to build community support for Wisconsin’s schools.

The WSPRA is a professional association representing schools, school districts, educational associations, consulting agencies and organizations.