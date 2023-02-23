BURLINGTON — A Burlington Area School District board member has resigned after moving out of the school district, and the school board plans to appoint a new member in the coming weeks.

Kevin Bird stepped down from the Burlington school board Feb. 14 after moving to a new home outside of the school district’s boundaries.

Bird served on the school board for about eight years. He enjoyed working with other board members and forming friendships with several of them.

“I certainly am going to miss the people,” Bird said.

The person appointed to replace Bird will hold the position through April 2025, when the seat is up for election.

It is an at-large seat, meeting any adult who lives within the Burlington school district is eligible to apply.

Applicants must submit a notice of their interest in writing to BASD Superintendent Steve Plank and provide their name, address and phone number.

The application deadline is 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. Applications can be emailed to Plank at splank@basd.k12.wi.us or delivered in-person to 209 Wainwright Ave.

The BASD board will interview candidates and vote on filling the open position during its March 6 meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m. at 209 Wainwright Ave.

The person appointed by the school board will be sworn in during the board’s March 13 meeting.

Bird initially ran for the school board in 2015 because he was involved in the community and believed his business acumen could help make an impact.

Bird said he is proud of his work on referendums, hiring Plank in 2019 and the school district’s evolution while he was on the board.

BASD Board President Peter Turke was sorry to learn about Bird’s resignation but understands the reasoning.

“I remain grateful for Kevin’s excellent service to the school district and our community as a board member and a volunteer for other community events,” Turke wrote in an email.

Turke has known Bird for many years, and they became closer while serving together on the board for the past several years.

Turke appreciated Bird’s financial knowledge and said he is “smart, direct, and skilled at analyzing a problem and figuring out a solution. He was a valuable member of the board, and I will miss his wisdom.”

Bird is no longer on the school board, but he will continue working in Burlington and remain involved in local activities.

“I’m still going to be actively part of the community,” Bird said.

