Burlington School Board president confirmed for state education council

BURLINGTON — Burlington Area School District School Board President Rosanne Hahn has been confirmed to serve on the state’s Professional Standards Council.

The PSC assists and advises the state superintendent of public instruction in improving teacher preparation, licensure and regulation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The PSC meets three times annually to, in an advisory capacity, recommend to the state superintendent a set of standards regarding licensure and evaluation of teachers, evaluation and approval of teacher education programs, the status of teaching in Wisconsin, school board practices to develop effective teaching and peer mentoring programs.

The Wisconsin State Senate confirmed Hahn’s appointment. Hahn will serve a three-year term through June 30, 2022. She is also a member of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, representing Region 13 that includes the Burlington, Racine, Kenosha and 37 other school districts.

Hahn, a BHS graduate, taught in the Burlington Area School District for 34 years and has a long history of advocating for students.