Burlington School Board mulling referendum

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District board is considering a referendum.

If the board moves forward with its plan, a question asking if voters support the referendum would likely appear on ballots next April.

During a special meeting Monday, the school board seemed to agree on a non-recurring, five-year operational referendum to help fund school district costs and address its current seven-figure budget deficit. The topic was only discussed by board members; no action was taken during the meeting.

An operational referendum is different from a capital referendum, which funds building construction. In 2018, Burlington voters approved a capital referendum totaling more than $43 million.

The operational referendum should be much smaller, but an exact amount has not been determined. The school board will discuss that topic at future meetings before voting to add a referendum question to the ballot. The board wants to pose the question to voters next spring instead of this November so there is more time to inform residents about the referendum.

The Burlington school district is facing a budget deficit of about $2 million. If that deficit is not addressed, Burlington Superintendent Stephen Plank said it will compound in future years. Based on its projections, Plank said the school district would have a deficit of $17 million in the 2026-27 school year.

“That’s just jaw-dropping,” Plank said. “It just becomes an exponentially more problematic and frightening reality.”

BASD Board President Peter Turke said the school board has been fiscally responsible in recent decades and that operational referendums are a regular part of education financing in the state.

“I don’t think it’s a failure on our part of planning or being financially responsible to consider (a referendum),” Turke said. “We put out what we think is a good plan. Let the public decide.”

Board member Barry Schmaling agreed.

“It’s our job to give the public that question, to let them say, ‘We do support what you’re doing (or) we don’t support what you’re doing,’” Schmaling said.