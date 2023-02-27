BURLINGTON — Rosanne Hahn believes in public education.

She was a teacher for about four decades, including 34 years in Burlington, and has served on the Burlington Area School District board for the past 15 years.

Last month, Hahn brought her passion for education to a position leading a state organization.

Hahn began a one-year term as president of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards. She was elected by the WASB Board of Directors on Jan. 18 during the state education convention.

Hahn was honored and excited to be chosen for the position.

“I was just delighted,” she said. “My purpose is just to do what’s best for kids. I believe in educating every child every day, and this is giving me another chance to really become familiar with the whole state.”

The WASB is a Madison-based nonprofit that represents all 421 school boards and 12 cooperative educational service agency boards of control in Wisconsin.

John Ashley, WASB executive director, said in a news release that Hahn brings her skills as a conscientious, diligent leader to the president position.

“Rosanne’s experience in her schools and community makes her well positioned to be a statewide voice for public education,” Ashley said. “Her friendly, student-centered attitude helps her be effective while making her an amicable colleague to board members.”

Hahn has served on the WASB for several years and was its vice president before being elected president.

As president, one of her duties is helping find a new WASB executive director because Ashley is retiring soon. Other responsibilities include running WASB meetings, communicating with state legislators and advocating for public education.

“I want to keep working for every child every day in the whole state,” Hahn said. “Keep caring about kids. That’s my whole purpose.”

She believes in educating all pupils because they will grow up to be leaders.

“They’re going to decide what’s going to be for all of us in the future, and we need to prepare them for that,” Hahn said.

Hahn grew up in Burlington, and her mother and grandfather were educators.

She started her education career in Kansasville and spent a year teaching in Uruguay.

Hahn then taught second and fourth grade in Burlington for more than three decades and enjoyed every minute.

“I never got up in the morning and didn’t want to go to work, because kids are so fun,” Hahn said.

After retiring, Hahn tutored, but wanted to be more involved in education, so she ran for school board in 2008. She has served on the board ever since and has greatly enjoyed her time on it.

“I love this job, so I guess I’m kind of lucky to do what I really like to do,” Hahn said.

Hahn’s belief in public education has stayed strong for more than a half-century, and she looks forward to continuing that as WASB president.

How the US compares to the rest of the world in access to early education How the US compares to the rest of the world in access to early education Early education spending per child Total education spending as a percentage of GDP Early education enrollment rates Mandatory schooling age Average child-to-staff ratios