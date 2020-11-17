Burlington: Racial slurs said by anonymous man in virtual classroom again; anti-racism leader goes into hiding

Anonymous callers repeat hate

There have now been three reported incidents of “random, unknown, and anonymous individuals” managing to “hack” into virtual classrooms hosted by Burlington Area School District schools. Each time, the person who called into the online Google Classroom reportedly made vulgar and hate-filled comments.

Video of one of the calls — which BASD says occurred on Nov. 12 — has been shared on social media. In it, a male voice can be heard repeatedly saying the N-word, a homophobic slur, other curses, sexually explicit language and uttering racist stereotypes about Black men.

BASD had been using a hybrid model of virtual and in-person classes since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. But all classes in the district have been held virtually since Nov. 11.

A message from BASD to parents, shared with The Journal Times, issued on Nov. 12 says: “Today we experienced our second and third unwelcome Google Classroom interruptions. These two classes have been contacted and communicated with separately. As a result, BASD must take immediate action to protect all of our students and staff. We understand that this move may cause some level of inconvenience.