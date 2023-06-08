BURLINGTON — After students exceeded a fundraising goal, a Burlington principal spent a night on a school roof last week.
Ann Phillips, Waller Elementary School principal, slept in a tent Friday night atop the school at 195 Gardner Ave.
Phillips camped out after students raised nearly $9,000 as part of the sixth annual Waller Parent Teacher Organization Walk-a-thon. The money will be used to purchase playground equipment, including equipment that is accessible for people with disabilities.
The goal was to raise $5,000, and students surpassed that total in a just few days.
Phillips was shocked to hear the goal was exceeded so quickly. She thinks it was a combination of compassionate kids wanting to help buy equipment and their desire to see her on the school roof.
On Friday night, Phillips had dinner delivered by colleagues, family and friends. She called the support “absolutely overwhelming.”
