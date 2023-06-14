BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District has named an interim superintendent for the next year and will work with a state organization to find a permanent superintendent who will start next summer.

The BASD Board on Monday chose Jill Oelslager as interim superintendent beginning July 1. Oelslager, who has worked in the district for about two decades, is BASD assistant superintendent.

BASD Board President Peter Turke said Oelslager “is a great fit for the position” because she has been “heavily involved” in district planning in recent years, and he is confident in her leadership ability.

“I know Jill cares deeply about the school district,” Turke said.

Turke said the board felt it needed to name a leader because of the school district’s ongoing challenges, including a looming financial crisis, strategic planning and a likely operational referendum next year.

In a Tuesday letter to BASD staff, Turke wrote that the board members “acknowledge this role will be a tremendous challenge in the upcoming school year.”

BASD board member Taylor Wishau wrote in an email that he supports Oelslager as interim superintendent.

“Jill has proven to be an excellent advocate for our students, staff and our community,” he wrote. “It’s a new day in Burlington, and I’m thankful she’s a part of it.”

Oelslager will still handle some of the assistant superintendent job responsibilities starting in July. Turke said BASD plans to hire an instructional coordinator to help with those duties.

Oelslager’s career at BASD started as a science teacher at Burlington High School, where she eventually became assistant principal. From there, Oelslager was Karcher Middle School principal before becoming assistant superintendent in summer 2021.

“As we enter the 2023-2024 school year, BASD will need community support, especially to confront our financial deficit,” Oelslager said in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with local businesses, city officials, parents, staff, students, and the community to ensure there is an understanding of our current state and focusing on our future goals.”

Oelslager will replace BASD Superintendent Stephen Plank, who submitted a letter of resignation last month to take a job as principal at Wauwatosa East High School.

Barry Schmaling, BASD board vice president, thanked Plank during Monday’s board meeting for his four years leading the school district through challenges that included the COVID-19 pandemic, restructuring the middle school and redistricting elementary schools.

“Dr. Plank came to the Burlington Area School District at a pivotal point in our history and took on more large-scale changes in his first year than most superintendents deal with in their entire career,” Schmaling said. “Despite all the obstacles repeatedly put in his way, Dr. Plank never lost focus on doing what was right for kids and their education. We wish Dr. Plank the best in his next position and express our extreme gratitude for all he accomplished and endured to make BASD a better, stronger district. So good luck to Steve.”

“I agree, thank you,” board member Rosanne Hahn said after Schmaling’s comments.

“Yeah, really well said, Barry,” Turke said.

Wishau disagreed, writing that, in his personal opinion, Plank “was an ineffective leader, failed to gain the respect of staff, failed to fully understand our community, and his departure is long overdue.”

The BASD Board will work with the Wisconsin Association of School Boards to help facilitate the search for a permanent superintendent who will start July 1, 2024. The School Board also worked with the WASB on the search that led to Plank’s hire in 2019.

Oelslager can be a candidate for permanent superintendent, and Turke wrote that the board “welcomes and encourages” her to apply.

Turke said the search will begin in October or November when more candidates are likely to apply. However, Turke said the WASB told him there likely will be fewer candidates compared to when Plank was hired.

Turke said he thinks that is because being a superintendent has become “an increasingly difficult job” because public schools are facing increased scrutiny.

The search process will involve hearing from staff, students and community members.

Turke is not yet sure how the board will receive that input, but he said it wants “strong involvement from our staff, students and community.”

Wishau agreed.

“By taking into account the perspectives of these different stakeholders, school districts can identify candidates who have the qualities and skills that are most important to the community,” he said. “This can lead to greater support and buy-in for the new superintendent and ultimately improve the effectiveness of the school district.”

