BURLINGTON — Burlington Kiwanis Safety Town will be held June 14-25 at Dyer Elementary School, 201 S. Kendrick Ave.
Safety Town is an early childhood safety education program designed to introduce all types of safety conditions to incoming kindergarten children and includes all students entering first grade in the fall of 2021 who were not able to attend in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Registration is open for both participants and volunteers. Go to tinyurl.com/BurWiSafetyTown.
Tags
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.