BURLINGTON — When dealing with stress, Trinity Ludford journals.

Writing helps clear her mind, clarify the source of her stress and how to deal with it.

“It’s generally being like, ‘This is what happened, these are the problems, this is how it’s going to affect me, and this is what I should do to move on,’” said Ludford, a Burlington High School senior. “You will understand yourself so much better and, in my experience, it’s given me so much confidence in how I will deal with stressful moments.”

One thing Ludford recently understood was that Burlington High School counselors think highly of her, since they nominated Ludford for a Herb Kohl Educational Foundation scholarship.

Their regard for Ludford was proven correct when she was recently named a Kohl Foundation Student Initiative Scholar and awarded $10,000 to put toward college.

Ludford cried when she found out.

“To get that scholarship was amazing, because now I don’t really have to worry about the finances for my first year of college,” Ludford said. “It’s such a big relief.”

Kristen Schiappacasse, Burlington High School counselor, said the BHS student services team nominated Ludford because “the scholarship would support Trinity in pursuing her goals.”

Ludford plans to attend Roosevelt University in Chicago. She was born in Burlington and currently lives in Kansasville so expects college “to be a huge culture shock” but is looking forward to it.

“I love that area (of Chicago),” Ludford said. “There’s a lot of business opportunities. There’s a lot of different cultures that mesh. It’s a lot different than Burlington, so I wanted to experience that.”

Schiappacasse met Ludford in August and said she has ambition, persistence and drive.

Ludford “wants to do something she finds meaningful,” Schiappacasse wrote in an email. “She has a clear vision for what she wants after high school in terms of a post-secondary learning environment. She sets high goals for herself and wants to take in as much information as possible from the world around her.”

Ludford, who took six Advanced Placement classes last fall, plans to study economics and eventually be a teacher.

She has always enjoyed teaching, beginning in eighth grade when she helped her friends learn math. She continued tutoring in high school.

“Teaching is my favorite thing to do, just because it’s amazing to see people adapt and learn and understand things,” Ludford said. “When it clicks, it’s beautiful.”

She also wants to become a teacher because she’s fascinated by the different ways people learn, something that was made clear during the COVID-19 pandemic when in-person classes were disrupted.

That “changed my entire framework of teaching,” Ludford said. “I think it’s always been a battle the entire four years of how I learn and how other people learn and how the teacher teaches. Balancing that is very fascinating. It’s exactly why I want to become a teacher.”

Ludford’s interest in economics began with a class she took as a high school junior. The subject came intuitively to her, and she was intrigued by the role of economics in American history.

“It made things make more sense in terms of economic incentives,” Ludford said. “That’s something that is very heavy in decisions in politics, but it’s not the primary thing that we talk about in terms of history … I think it is something that is a really great frame of reference.”

Community service has also become an important part of Ludford’s life, starting with 4-H a few years ago.

On days when Ludford volunteers, even if she didn’t accomplish everything she wanted to, “at least I can pride myself on being able to get out there and go serve the community a little bit,” she said.

One memorable volunteer occasion was at an elderly Bingo night, and Ludford loved listening to the players’ banter.

“The bickering back and forth is fantastic,” Ludford said. “They’re just so sassy.”

Ludford is also a student representative on the Burlington Common Council, which she called an excellent learning opportunity.

When not studying or volunteering, she plays upright bass and bass guitar in the school orchestra.

Ludford also participates in show choir and fondly recalled a competition her junior year when the group qualified for state. Ludford hadn’t slept in multiple days and was running on nerves, adrenaline and too much caffeine.

She was shaking on the bus ride back to Burlington but called it a memorable evening.

“It was just a fantastic night with how on edge everyone was and just scraping by by our teeth,” Ludford said. “It was one of the best nights I think we’ve ever had.”

Her adoration for music began in childhood, and she said artists like Charles Mingus and Kendrick Lamar have always provided refuge.

“I used music a lot to get out of my own head,” Ludford said. “It was my escape from having stresses going on in my life when I was young, so I think that was my first coping mechanism.”

Journaling is a newer way to cope with stress. Writing has helped Ludford understand herself, and the Kohl scholarship should aid in that journey in the years ahead.

Kids learn to pump up the jams at library's musical exercise program, in photos Landon Kreiter, 2, gets moving at musical exercise program for kids at Burlington library Angelina Sikiaridi, 3, joins the fun in Burlington library musical exercise program for kids Breeyn Cranley leads a musical exercise program for preschoolers at Burlington library Everett Kreiter, 2, exercises at Get Moving program for kids at Burlington library