Burlington High students honored as Advanced Placement Scholars

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District School Board recently recognized students for their achievement on the Advanced Placement exams.

From the 252 Burlington High School students who participated in the AP coursework, 68 students earned an AP Scholar Award. AP Scholar Awards honor high school students who have demonstrated college-level achievement through AP courses and exams. A total of 459 exams were taken in 2020 with 71% of the students achieving a score of 3 or more. In the last decade, BHS’s participation in AP exams has grown 675 percent.

Again, BHS set a school record with 11 students recognized as National AP Scholars. These students received an average score of “4” on all AP exams and a score of “4” or higher on eight or more exams. Students achieving this highest distinction include: Megan Baumeister, Annathea Brenneman, Dalton Damon, Caleb Daubner, Tyler Duesing, Brian Fremgen, Saige Heelein, Samuel Lois, Morgan McNamara, Leo Puntillo, and Quinn Turke.

“This spring, students faced the unprecedented challenge of completing their Advanced Placement coursework virtually," said BHS Principal Eric Burling. "These students demonstrated resilience by not only completing the exam, but excelling."