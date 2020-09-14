Burlington High students honored as Advanced Placement Scholars

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District School Board recently recognized students for their achievement on the Advanced Placement exams.
From the 252 Burlington High School students who participated in the AP coursework, 68 students earned an AP Scholar Award. AP Scholar Awards honor high school students who have demonstrated college-level achievement through AP courses and exams. A total of 459 exams were taken in 2020 with 71% of the students achieving a score of 3 or more. In the last decade, BHS’s participation in AP exams has grown 675 percent.
Again, BHS set a school record with 11 students recognized as National AP Scholars. These students received an average score of “4” on all AP exams and a score of “4” or higher on eight or more exams. Students achieving this highest distinction include: Megan Baumeister, Annathea Brenneman, Dalton Damon, Caleb Daubner, Tyler Duesing, Brian Fremgen, Saige Heelein, Samuel Lois, Morgan McNamara, Leo Puntillo, and Quinn Turke.
“This spring, students faced the unprecedented challenge of completing their Advanced Placement coursework virtually," said BHS Principal Eric Burling. "These students demonstrated resilience by not only completing the exam, but excelling."
BHS staff is seeking to increase course offerings in Advanced Placement and increase the number of students taking advanced placement coursework. Depending on the year, students have a selection of 16 different AP courses available in which to enroll.
Being able to obtain college credits while enrolled in high school provides a significant cost savings to families. Burling said, “The AP program is one of several dual credit opportunities students at Burlington High School have to complete their high school requirements and get a head start on earning a college degree.”
In 2019-2020, students earned 1651 college credits though BHS’s partnerships with Gateway Technical College, Cooperative Academic Partnership Program classes from UW-Oshkosh, and attending other colleges. This student achievement in pursuing college credit serves as one example of how Burlington High School prepares students to be college and career ready.
AP Scholars with Distinction receiving at least 3.5 on all exams and a score of 3 or higher on five or more AP exams:
Bridi Allen, Amy Banken, Abigail Boettcher, Nathanial Bowman, Collin DeGroot, Cecelia Donegan, Laura Haske, Charles Vincent Hemann, Quentin Holle, Al Jost, Ean Juszkiewicz, Kaden Kafar, Benjamin Laskowski, Thomas Martin, William Nazarkewich, Trinity Northrop, Hauke Olson, Deirdre O’Sullivan, Emily Rauch, Benjamin Rummler, and Ethan Safar.
AP Scholars with Honors receiving at least 3.25 on all exams and a score of 3 or higher on four or more AP exams:
Charles Bersch, Kale Dietz, Ben Ewald, Kyle Hackbarth, Jacob Lyon, and Michael McGinley.
AP School Scholars receiving a score of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams:
Amelia Anderson, Cora Anderson, Gracie Clapp, Cameron DeGroot, Noah Eastridge, Jacob Follis, Ellen Graham, Cayla Gutche, Alec Hannula, Katie Harris, Meghan Harris, Emily Hilden, Mackenzie Leach, Camryn Lukenbill, Nolan Macaluso, Kylee McNamara, Jonathan Morrell, Noel Niec, Zacharias Olstinske, Dori O’Sullivan, Courtney Raboine, Talya Reesman, Bella-Rose Schroeder, Tessa Teberg, Paige Tello, Stella Trapp, Gabrielle Van Bolhuis, Megan Way, Marissa Wiegel, and Austin Wiemer.
