Burlington High sophomore selected for state honors choir

BURLINGTON — The Wisconsin School Music Association has selected Burlington High School sophomore Jacob Busch to participate in the 2020 High School State Honors Project. Busch will sing tenor in the mixed choir ensemble.

To learn the music, participants are scheduled to attend a weeklong camp in Green Bay over the summer. All five state honors ensembles are scheduled to perform at the Wisconsin School Music Association’s music convention in Madison in October.

For the audition, Busch said he had to prepare a classical piece. He said the audition also included the two sight-reading tests and he sang back four short tunes. He auditioned in Milwaukee using a song he also prepared for the state solo and ensemble contest. There were 1,400 students from across the state who auditioned for 428 positions.

At BHS, Busch participates in the B*Jazzled show choir, the spring musical, and a capella choir.

The Wisconsin School Music Association provides programs and services that challenge youth to achieve excellence through music.

