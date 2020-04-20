Burlington High sophomore selected for state honors choir
0 comments
Burlington High School

Burlington High sophomore selected for state honors choir

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — The Wisconsin School Music Association has selected Burlington High School sophomore Jacob Busch to participate in the 2020 High School State Honors Project. Busch will sing tenor in the mixed choir ensemble.

To learn the music, participants are scheduled to attend a weeklong camp in Green Bay over the summer. All five state honors ensembles are scheduled to perform at the Wisconsin School Music Association’s music convention in Madison in October.

For the audition, Busch said he had to prepare a classical piece. He said the audition also included the two sight-reading tests and he sang back four short tunes. He auditioned in Milwaukee using a song he also prepared for the state solo and ensemble contest. There were 1,400 students from across the state who auditioned for 428 positions.

At BHS, Busch participates in the B*Jazzled show choir, the spring musical, and a capella choir.

The Wisconsin School Music Association provides programs and services that challenge youth to achieve excellence through music.

Jacob Busch BHS

Busch
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Gateway's Fab Lab making PPE, health care pieces
A+

Gateway's Fab Lab making PPE, health care pieces

Gateway Technical College’s Industrial Design Fab Lab staff members have been busy testing, modifying and producing equipment that can be used by first responders and others on the front lines of fighting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News