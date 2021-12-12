Burlington High School's one-act sweeps theater festival

BURLINGTON — Burlington High School’s one-act cast and crew learned Nov. 29 that it received awards across all categories for its performance of “Anne of Green Gables.”

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Theatre Festival recognized the ensemble in the Critics’ Choice, Acting, Ensemble, Directing and Technical Theatre categories, as well as the following individual cast members for outstanding acting: Julia Torpy playing Marilla Cuthbert, Jonathan Morrell as Matthew Cuthbert and Madeline Thompson in the title role as Anne Shirley.

“The oral evaluator repeatedly talked about the show as a triumph of teamwork,” said Carrie Fidler, director. “The entire show was student-run and largely student designed from sets to lights and sound.”

Robert Thompson, Michelle Morrell and Jessica Smith joined Fidler as directors. Teachers Scott Kelley, Rod Stoughton and Matt Nie assisted with the video recording as the ensemble chose to compete in the state one-act contest virtually.

The drama production has a no cut policy and finds a way for all students to be involved.

“I’m just so happy for our students and so happy that we can excel and be inclusive,” said Fidler.

The “Anne of Green Gables” acting ensemble included Katherine Beaudette, Jacob Busch, Allie Covey, Aubrey Dill, Owen Haase, Ariel Holle, Julian Ivkovich, Tucker LaRose, Natalie Lovrine, Alex Milligan, Jonathan Morrell, Timothy K. Njuguna, Ellie Pieters, Sydnee Stevens, Addison Thomas, Madeline Thompson, Julia Torpy, Kaitlin Vanderloop and Alyse Zimmermann.

The stage crew was under the leadership of stage manager Clare Freeburn. She was assisted by assistant stage manager Sandra Galan and propmaster Jonathan Deephouse.

The technical crew included lighting engineer Connor Schmaling, sound engineer Samuel Wallace, spotlight operators Charles Beaudette and Nicole Mann and booth swing Nathan Hynes. Madeline Thompson also provided graphic design. The set construction and run crew for the show included Lane Avila, Chris Cantrell, Sophia Dutcher, Hunter Hennington, MiKayla Shelton, Amon Shields and Kate Strojny.

Though the ensemble submitted its work to state virtually, the play was performed in-person for the first round at Kenosha Tremper High School and several times in front of a live audience at Burlington High School.

“While this year allowed us more freedom to perform live than last year, we still faced challenges due to Covid,” said Fidler. “Even more, we kept challenging ourselves to take a strong show and make it a little bit better every day — work that is often repetitive and the opposite of glamorous. By sticking with it and supporting each other, we arrived at a state performance that represented our absolute best.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0