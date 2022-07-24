Burlington High School welcomes new assistant principal

BURLINGTON — Burlington High School has hired Reid Oldenburg as assistant principal beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

A Burlington native, Oldenburg brings 12 years of education experience and a compassionate leadership style. At his alma mater, he will work with staff and students to achieve goals around grade-level proficiency while ensuring that every student has a sense of belonging.

“If it weren’t for this community and school district, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” said Oldenburg. “I have called Burlington ‘home’ for my entire life, and I look forward to serving the staff and students of BASD and this great community.”

Previously, Oldenburg worked at East Troy High School. He started his career as a physical education teacher and then transitioned into the role of athletic director.

This hiring fills a vacancy created by Ryan Heft being appointed to serve as principal at Dyer Elementary School.

“Reid rounds out our administration team at BHS with his strong skills in relationship building and community knowledge and partnerships,” said Jason Sadowski who is starting his first year as principal at the high school.

Burlington High School serves close to 1,000 students in grades nine to 12.