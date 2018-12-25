BURLINGTON — Burlington High School students enrolled in Honors Speech participated in this year’s Voice of Democracy Audio-Essay Contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Four Burlington High School student applicants advanced to the district level.
Kaden Kafar, a sophomore, received first place at the district level and advances to the state level.
In late January, Kafar will be one of 10 state level competitors vying for the opportunity to represent Wisconsin at the national level competition in Washington, D.C. The national Voice of Democracy winner receives a scholarship.
This year’s theme was “Why my vote matters.” Students in honors speech, taught by Carrie Fidler and Matt Nie, wrote and recorded a three to five-minute essay. Each year a theme is chosen to encourage students to examine their experiences as an American in the context of America’s full history.
“Students reflected on their role as future voters and the veterans that have fought for that right,” Nie said. “It’s especially powerful for those who don’t come from a military family to reflect on this sacrifice. I am always amazed by the insight and optimism this generation has for the future.”
Veteran Michael Egner, a representative from local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2823, presented awards to students on Dec. 14 in the auditorium at Burlington High School. Ranked winners included: Kafar, Addison Mangold (second), Sarah Koeberl (third) and Chase Ketterhagen (honorable mention). The top three winners will attend the VFW banquet in early April.
Established in 1947, the Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students with the opportunity to express themselves through a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay.
Each year, nearly 40,000 high school students from across the country enter to win the educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.
