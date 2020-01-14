Burlington High School to honor inspirational alumni

Roy Anderson

A few years after Sgt. Leroy “Roy” C. Anderson graduated BHS in 1937, the U.S. Army drafted him for service in World War II. For his service in the Philippines, he received the Distinguished Service Cross, specifically for his heroism during the Battle of the Points and Pockets. He was assigned to the 192nd Tank Battalion and then A Company. In 1942, Anderson became a prisoner of war enduring torturous conditions. In October 1944, Anderson was among the 1800 prisoners on an unmarked cargo ship that was torpedoed by an American submarine. He was not among the nine survivors. The Anderson-Murphy VFW Post in Burlington was renamed in his honor.