MADISON — Cast and crew members from Burlington High School have been recognized by Overture Center for the Arts' Jerry Awards program.

The program, named after Madison-area philanthropist and arts supporter W. Jerome Frautschi, encourages, recognizes and honors excellence in musical theater.

Ninety-seven high schools and community theaters from 28 Wisconsin counties participated in this year’s Jerry Awards.

BHS’s production of “Mamma Mia” received the following awards: Maddie Thompson, Lead Performer-Tanya; Ben Stork, Supporting Performer-Bill; Outstanding Ensemble; Outstanding Stage Crew; Spirit Award (Bella Stoughton and Razalyn Kramer); Outstanding Musical Direction (Kerry Bieneman and Penny Yanke); Outstanding Choreography (Peggy Morgan Strimple); Outstanding Overall Design (Jeremy Fitch, Jennifer Garza-Stork, Jesse Bourassa, Nathan Hynes, Michelle Morrell and Rod Stoughton).

The program had more than 500 award recipients from 105 productions in 97 communities across the state.

“I continue to be impressed at the high quality of high school musical theater programs across our state,” said Tim Sauers, chief artistic experiences officer. “I applaud them all for their dedication and commitment to ensuring that students have access and the opportunity to excel.”

The Jerry Awards program began in the 2009-10 school year with 23 productions within 45 miles of Madison and has expanded across the state through partnerships with Marcus Center for the Performing Arts and The Grand Theater.

Educators and industry professionals review productions at Wisconsin high schools and community theater organizations, and provide feedback to students.

In its first decade, the Jerry Awards engaged more than 700,000 students, teachers, theater professionals and community members.

The program elevates the importance of musical theater within high schools.

Students also can participate in The Jerry Ensemble, become student social influencers and receive special ticket deals to performances at Overture Center, The Marcus Performing Arts Center and The Grand Theater.