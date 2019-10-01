BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District School Board recognized students at the Sept. 9 board meeting for their achievement on the Advanced Placement exams.
Of the 282 Burlington High School students who participated in the AP coursework, 82 students earned an AP Scholar award. AP Scholar Awards honor high school students who have demonstrated college-level achievement through AP courses and exams. A total of 523 exams were taken in 2019, significantly more than the 68 exams written in 2010.
BHS also set a school record with ten students recognized as National AP Scholars. These students received an average score of 4 on all AP exams and a score of 4 or higher on eight or more exams. Students achieving this highest distinction include: Emily Boettcher, Annathea Brenneman, Andrew Ellingham, Ryan Follis, Jack Hartzell, Madeline Morrell, Sydney Rigert, Jonathan Robshaw, Malik Tiedt and Tyler Van Patten.
“Our teaching staff works hard to prepare our students for the AP exams,” BHS Principal Eric Burling said. “It is wonderful to see our students taking on the challenge of advanced coursework and the opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school.”
BHS seeks to increase course offerings in Advanced Placement and increase the number of students taking AP coursework. The school earned recognition as an AP Pacesetter School from the Wisconsin AP Council for increasing AP access and overall excellence in scores. BHS students’ AP participation is higher than the state average. Depending on the year, students have a selection of up to 16 different AP courses to take.
Being able to obtain college credits while enrolled in high school provides a significant cost savings to families.
“The AP program is one of several dual credit opportunities students at Burlington High School have to complete their high school requirements and get a head start on earning a college degree,” Burling said.
In the 2018-19 school year, students earned a combined 1320 credits from Gateway Technical College, 216 credits from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh by taking Cooperative Academic Partnership Program classes and 161 college credits by attending other colleges for a total of 1697 college credits earned.
Also, 21 students became certified nursing assistants, 11 students completed their architecture construction engineering certificate and 13 students received their emergency medical technician certificate.
Honorees
AP Scholars with Distinction receiving at least 3.5 on all exams and a score of 3 or higher on five or more AP exams:
Bridi Allen, Megan Baumeister, Charles Bersch, Emily Boettcher, Raina Braun, Annathea Brenneman, Dalton Damon, Caleb Daubner, James Douglas, Andrew Ellingham, Ben Ewald, Ryan Follis, Brian Fremgen, Jesse Garwood, Kelsey Gelden, Jack Hartzell, Laura Haske, Saige Heelein, Quentin Holle, Emma Langley, Samuel Lois, Andrew Lovrine, Michael McGinley, Morgan McNamara, Sydney Meier, Madeline Morrell, Alex Nienhaus, Hauke Olson, Leo Puntillo, Talya Reesman, Sydney Rigert, Jonathan Robshaw, Michael Rozell, Meghan Savaglia, Owen Schmaling, Brandon Schmidt, Jake Schoepke, Jake Stonestreet, Malik Tiedt, Quinn Turke, Tyler Van Patten and Emily Zuleger.
AP Scholars with Honor receiving at least 3.25 on all exams and a score of 3 or higher on four or more AP exams:
Amy Banken, Katherine Barker, Magdalene Berezowitz, Mackenzie Booth, Skyler Danielson, Tyler Duesing, Al Jost, John Ketterhagen, Keller Larson, Thomas Martin, Trinity Northrop, Mikella Plitzuweit, Jacob Smith, Morgan Tracy and Trenton Turzenski.
AP School Scholars receiving a score of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams:
Jason Adams, Angel Aquirre, Cora Anderson, Nathaniel Bowman, Caelab Caretta, Jacob Cramlet, Collin DeGroot, Elizabeth Farvour, Nicole Haggard, Sean Heckler, May Jagodzinski, Christine James, Ean Juszkiewicz, Grace Lashbrook, Aislynn Lasik, Benjamin Laskowski, Gavin Moore, Samantha Salaja, Tucker Strommen, Rebecca Swihart, Courtney Uhlenhake, Gabrielle Van Bolhuis, Austin Wiemer, Isaac Woodward and Lucas Zasada.
