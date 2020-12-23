Burlington High School one-act sweeps theater festival

BURLINGTON — The Wisconsin High School Theater Festival announced Dec. 11 that Burlington High School’s one-act play, “Mill Girls,” excelled across four award categories.

BHS was one of only 10 schools across Wisconsin recognized with an award in all four school-level categories — Critics’ Choice, Directing, Ensemble and Crew.

The Critics’ Choice award recognizes the highest standard of excellence at the state festival. The lead adjudicator for BHS remarked that the show tackled very difficult subject matter and a hard story to tell emotionally, but the cast and crew obviously worked hard to make the story meaningful on many levels.

Competing in the one-act during the fall is always an accomplishment for the cast and crew, but this year the students had to navigate COVID-19 protocols to submit a virtual performance using masks and social distancing.

Carrie Fidler, director, recalls feeling grateful that rehearsals started in person but feared that any day rehearsals would become virtual.

“We made it farther than we could ever have imagined, and the show came together at an incredibly impressive pace due to the focus, dedication and teamwork of our cast and crew,” said Fidler.