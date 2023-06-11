BURLINGTON — Burlington High School’s forensic team placed in the top 5% at the Wisconsin State Speech Festival.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Speech and Dramatic Arts Association hosted the event at DeForest Area High School for 304 schools and 2,800 students April 21-22.

BHS is among the 33 schools receiving an Excellence in Speech Award. The team's coaches are Matt Nie and Robbie Twohig.

“The hard work and dedication of Burlington High School’s forensics team is truly impressive,” Nie said. “Simply put, these are great kids with pure talent sharing their public speaking gifts and students have fun doing it.”

Burlington High School’s team includes: Ethan Pedersen and Cameron Vetter, demonstration; Olivia Rombak, extemporaneous; Ryan Dummer and Ava Fix, farrago; Juliana Lyle, Caleb Weis, Jacey Lois and Fabian Jiménez, impromptu; Shelby Kail, Sophie Stutzman, Soren Ellingstad and Sully Bies, informative; Emerson Dinatale-Lorentz, moments in history; Ian Nie, Rumina Sharma and Dominic Dennis, oratory; Kathryn Beaudette and Addie Thomas, play acting; Grace Lemerond, Maxine Lyle and Jamie Foss, poetry; Lily Boyle and Tucker Larose, prose; Nathan Jessup and Leigh Weber, radio; Jackson Dempkey and Vincent Nemeth, public address; Aubrey Dill, solo humorous; Gio Grippe, special occasion; and Allie Covey, storytelling.

The festival allows students to participate in person and virtually. Most of the BHS students chose to participate in person to enjoy the camaraderie and friendships that develop between schools.