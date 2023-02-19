BURLINGTON — Several Burlington High School students brought home accolades from the Barbershop Harmony Society’s midwinter convention Feb. 7-12 in Daytona, Fla.

The Barbershop Harmony Society named Burlington High School’s female barbershop quartet YTBN as grand champion with their love song, “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” in the NextGen Jr. Quartet Contest. Members include Genevieve Hauser, Megan Fitch, Zoe Lipor and Maddie Thompson.

In the Chorus Festival, BHS’s men’s quartet, Reigning Men, received a silver rating and grand champion in the Plateau A Division.

Here Comes Treble, a female barbershop choir, earned a gold rating and placed second in the Plateau AA Division.

Under the leadership of Penny Yanke, 39 students attended the conference. Yanke advanced the barbershop music in 2018 with the goal to help students develop a style of singing that they can continue many years after they are out of school.

“It improves their ability to sing in tune, develop their listening skills and to work collaboratively as a group,” said Yanke.

One of the many great aspects of the Barbershop Midwinter Convention is that the students make new friends from the other singing groups from across the country.

The community can hear Burlington High’s barbershop quartets and choirs perform at Sing-a-bration at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, in the Burlington High School gym, 400 McCanna Parkway. Students will also compete at the district Solo and Ensemble Competition on Feb. 25 at Bristol Elementary School.

BASD offers a comprehensive music program with courses in choir, band and orchestra. Teachers engage students in studying music to help develop language skills and express themselves through song.