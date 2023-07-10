BURLINGTON — Scholarship and award recipients at Burlington High School in 2023 included:
After the Dash Scholarship: Megan Fitch.
Alverno College Alexia Scholarship, Ethel Roberts Memorial Scholarship: Makynna Gilbert.
Alverno College Founders Scholarship: Abigail Rich.
American Legion Service Awards: Isabella Stoughton, Caleb Weis.
Aramark Scholarship: Allison Covey.
Aurora Burlington Lakeland Medical Staff Scholarship, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Athletic Scholarship: Aleah Reesman.
Benton & Louise Hale Memorial: Molly Berezowitz, Ethan Daubner, Jackson.
Phillips, Isabella Stoughton, Andrew Stutzman, Claire Walby.
Bob Roosa Memorial: Justess Hamm.
Burlington Community Fund Scholarship: Claudia Cramer, Ella Turke.
Burlington High School Scholarship: Tanner Chambers, Charley Durbin, Kurstin Frey, Tristan Lemke.
Burlington Masonic Lodge: Natasha Burinda.
Burlington Rotary Scholarship: Murphy Diggins, Emilie Runkel, Gina Weis.
Carl A. & Isabel J. Backlin Memorial: Molly Berezowitz, Ethan Daubner, Jackson Phillips, Isabella Stoughton, Andrew Stutzman, Claire Walby.
Carroll University Voorhees Scholarship: Claudia Cramer.
Cross Lutheran Lifelong Learner Scholarship: Isabella Stoughton, Benjamin Johnson.
Culver’s 4-H Scholarship Award, Iowa State University Journey Award: Erin Bartelson.
DePaul University Merit Scholarship, Greenwoods State Bank Scholarship: Morgan Crist.
DePaul’s Chicago Success Award, DePaul University Presidential Scholarship, Nettie E. Karcher Memorial: Ethan Vanswol.
Diane Hanson Female Athlete Award, University of Tampa Merit Scholarship: Aubryn Boyd.
Drake University Presidential Scholarship, Drake University National Alumni Scholarship: Graelen Kwiatkowski.
Dr. Katarzyna Zaremba Erickson Memorial: Braeden Tomczyk.
DRIVEN Excellence in Leadership Scholarship: Abigail Alan, Graelen, Kwiatkowski, Juliana Lyle, Gina Weis, Isabella Weis.
Earl Vorpagel Jr. Memorial: Adalie Rauch.
Earnest F. & Edna P. Aber Memorial, Marquette University Magis Campus Resident Scholarship: Molly Berezowitz.
Educators for Future Educators Scholarship: Reese Schuls, Emily Stoffel, Abigail Weiler.
Edwards Group CPAs, SC Scholarship: Katelynn Busch.
Eugene & Sally Spitzer Memorial: Clarisa Palmer.
Experience Burlington—Chamber of Commerce Scholarship: Zahria Davis, Rabeka Liberto, Caleb Weis.
Gather + Give Scholarship: Isabel Bowman, Megan Fitch, Timothy Mann.
Gilbert J. & Rose Nelson Howard Memorial: Zahria Davis.
Harris Realty Group Scholarship: Molly Berezowitz, Isabella Stoughton.
Herb Kohl Initiative Scholarship: Trinity Ludford.
Howard & Ruth Peterson Memorial: Abigail Harder.
Human Fund: Ethan Daubner, Isabella Stoughton.
Hunter Morby Memorial Scholarship: Corrine Graham.
Isaac Lipton Scholarship, University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse Merit Scholarship : Isabella Weis.
J. Simon Miller/BHS 1 Scholarship: Nicholas Farvour, Justess Hamm, McKenna Jones, Thomas Kopchinski.
James R. Pfeiffer Memorial: Thomas Fitch, James Lukenbill, Samantha Wuori.
Joey O’Brien Memorial Scholarship, Educators Credit Union Scholarship: Isabella Stoughton.
John & Ida Rowntree Memorial: Benjamin Van Lysal.
Kaylinn Wilken Memorial Fund: Erin Bartelson, Molly Berezowitz, Caleb Desruisseaux, Graelen Kwiatkowski.
Kenneth C. McMillan Memorial, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Chancellor’s Merit Scholarship, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Black & Gold Scholarship: Lesley Rodriguez.
Kiwanis Club of Burlington Scholarship: Shelby Busch, Ella Clapp, Wren Dietz, Joseph Koeppen, Kenna Kornely, Henry Lynch, Adalie Rauch, Patrick Savaglia, Drew Weis.
LDC Scholarship: Charles Beaudette, Marlie-Madison Hansen.
Lloyd Geiken Memorial: Abigail Alan.
Love Inc. Scholarship: Rabeka Liberto, Anna Pederson.
Marquette University Pere Marquette Scholarship: Molly Berezowitz, Braeden Tomczyk.
Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design Dean’s Recognition Scholarship and Portfolio Class Scholarship: Marlie-Madison Hansen.
National Honor Society Scholarship: Abigail Alan, Erin Bartelson, Braeden Tomczyk, Gina Weis.
North Central College Athletic Honors Scholarship: Shelby Busch.
Northern Michigan University Athletic Scholarship, Northern Michigan University Merit Scholarship: James Lukenbill.
Our Hope Scholarship: Mackenzie Fitzsimmons.
Racine County Agricultural Society: Rabeka Liberto.
Racine County 4-H: Erin Bartelson, Rabeka Liberto.
Racine Raiders Scholarship, Racine Rotary, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 767 Racine/Kenosha: Rabeka Liberto.
Robert Hefty Memorial: Riley Runkel, Aidan Zusan.
Ron Jandura Memorial: Emilie Runkel.
Ron Kahl Scholarship: Molly Berezowitz, James Lukenbill, Aleah Reesman.
Rosa E. Santos Grant: Zahria Davis, Lesley Rodriguez, Reese Schuls.
Samantha Jean Russell Memorial: Brooke Wright.
Savannah College of Art and Design Distinguished Scholar Award: Patrick Savaglia.
Terry Havel Scholarship: Gina Weis.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Chancellor’s Merit Scholarship and Black & Gold Scholarship: Lesley Rodriguez.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Chancellor’s Scholarship: Caleb Weis.
Valparaiso University Presidential Scholarship: Anna Pederson.
Carroll University Voorhees Scholarship: Claudia Cramer.
Walter Kuebler/Edward Wisnefsky Memorial: Erin Bartelson, Isaac Dow, Austin Skrundz.
William & Marion Clifton Memorial: Molly Berezowitz, Ethan Daubner, Benjamin Johnson, Graelen Kwiatkowski, Rabeka Liberto, Timothy Lois, Delaney Mangold, Anna Pederson, Jackson Phillips, Riley Runkel, Emma Siemers, Isabella Stoughton, Caleb Weis, Isabella Weis, Brooke Wright, Kaleb Zabielski.
William Stuart Wilson Memorial: Natalie Lovrine, Abigail Rich, Sedona Souther, Andrew Stonestreet, Abigail Zimmerman.
Wings Over Wisconsin Scholarship: Jon Schultz III.
Winona State University Academic and Athletic Scholarship: Kenna Kornely.
Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Scholarship: Erin Bartelson, Rabeka Liberto.
Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship: Katelyn Busch, Megan Fitch, Isabella Weis.
Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship: Luke Barczak, Alex Behnke, Tyler Crist.