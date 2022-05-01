Burlington High forensic team top in state

BURLINGTON — The Forensic Team at Burlington High School earned the Excellence in Speech Award at the 2022 Wisconsin State Speech Festival. Among the 306 Wisconsin schools that advanced to the festival, Burlington High School was among only 16 schools receiving this honor. The award is given to the top medal-earning schools. In total, BHS students won 21 medals.

The team is coached by Burlington High School teachers Matt Nie and Robbie Twohig.

“It takes a special kind of student who gives up their weekend to face the number one fear that most people face – that of public speaking,” said Nie.

Earning the critics’ choice gold medal with a perfect score of 25 points were: Amon Shields, Farrago; Eli Tremmel, Impromptu; Caleb Weis, Impromptu; Sophie Stutzman, Informative; Lily Boyle, Moments in History; Julian Ivkovich, Prose; Nathan Jessup, Radio; Giovanni Grippe, Special Occasion Speaking; Pedro Espinoza, Special Occasion Speaking; and Kaitlyn Frohmader, Storytelling.

With a score of 23-24, the following students earned all-state silver medals: Juliana Lyle, Impromptu; Ethan Vanswol, Poetry; and Tucker Larose, Prose.

Eight students earned the finalist bronze medals: Ryan Dummer and Ethan Pedersen, Demonstration Speaking; Tucker Schuerman, Moments in History; Ian Nie, Oratory; Kaitlin Vanderloop, Oratory; Emma Siemers, Public Address; Aubrey Dill, Solo Humorous; and Allie Covey, Storytelling.

The tournament, hosted by the Wisconsin High School Forensics Association, took place April 9 at DeForest Area High School (with some teams submitting entries online). This was the 127th year the contest has taken place.

