Burlington High FFA members attend Farm Bureau’s FFA Farm Forum

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Samantha Hammiller and Chloe Uhlenhake from the Burlington FFA Chapter were among the 180 high school juniors from across Wisconsin attending Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s FFA Farm Forum in February.

During the two-day event in Wisconsin Rapids, FFA members attended workshops on post-secondary opportunities focusing on learning more about farming and Wisconsin’s agricultural community.

“They had the chance to network with many different agricultural businesses and FFA members from across Wisconsin,” said Erika Reisinger, the FFA adviser at BHS.

Joining WFBF President Joe Bragger as keynote speakers at the event were Mid-West Farm Report broadcaster Reba McClone and Fond du Lac County Farm Bureau member Nate Zimdars.

“It is incredible to see so many young people gathered together with a passion for agriculture and a desire to learn,” said Bragger. “FFA Farm Forum is a great partnership between Wisconsin Farm Bureau and Wisconsin FFA. We know leadership development through FFA is second to none and we are excited to host this conference for our future agricultural leaders.”

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation sponsors FFA Farm Forum in cooperation with the Wisconsin Association of FFA. This year’s FFA Farm Forum marks the 48th time the event has been hosted for Wisconsin youth.