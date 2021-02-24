Burlington FFA celebrates National FFA Week

BURLINGTON — National FFA Week takes place Feb. 20-27. Burlington FFA will celebrate National FFA Week with activities to help others learn about FFA and agricultural education.

Burlington FFA will organize the Kiss a Calf fundraiser to raise money to buy milk for Love Inc. In 2020, the organization raised $250 to buy milk for Love Inc. Other plans include a school wide Emblem Scavenger Hunt, school dress up days and a virtual movie night for FFA members.

Designated a national week in 1947, the week of George Washington’s birthday, National FFA Week runs from Saturday to Saturday and gives more than 700,000 FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture at local, state and national levels.

Community members interested in supporting the local high school FFA chapter may join the Burlington FFA Alumni and Supporters. Previous membership in FFA is not a requirement. Anyone who wants to support agricultural education may join or make a donation by contacting Erika Reisinger at 262-342-6889 or at ereisinger@basd.k12.wi.us.

Today’s FFA members are the innovators and leaders of tomorrow. Through agriculture and hands-on learning, they are preparing for more than 250 unique career opportunities in the food, fiber and natural resources industries. The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to more than 700,000 student members who belong to one of 8,600 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0