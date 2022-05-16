Burlington FBLA team advances to national competition

BURLINGTON — From a field of nine qualifiers, six members of Burlington High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) will compete at the National Leadership Conference in Chicago June 29-July 2.

FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences.

At the state competition in Madison at the end of March, Kennedy Cornell, Brianna Morris and Drew Stutzman received first place in the Management Information Systems category. Olivia Rombak placed second in Introduction to Public Speaking. Kieran Kendall and Cody Dorn placed third in Accounting. They will all attend the national competition.

Three FBLA team members qualified for nationals, but are unable to attend: Isabel Bowman, Graelen Kwiatowksi, and Finnlee Kwiatowski (Network Design). Brad Roe (Public Service Announcement) and Tanner Sylvester (Networking Infrastructure) also placed at the state competition.

“Kennedy, Brianna, and I plan on focusing all of our attention to our event topic as the national competition approaches at the end of July," said Stutzman, a senior. "Management Information Systems is an event with a wide variety of intricacies. Drilling these details into our head through practice and repetition of key words and pieces of information will hopefully put us ahead of the competition at nationals.”

The team is coached by Elizabeth Glisch, BHS business education teacher. Stutzman credits Glisch with the team’s success saying, “The night before our final presentation for state, Mrs. Glisch sat my team down and encouraged us to stay optimistic and generate new ideas, a lesson that would eventually help us to our first-place award the following day.” BHS teachers Jayme Pruszka (business), Elizabeth Lampereur (English) and school counselor Laura Stutzman also support the team.

Between now and the national competition, teammates will study up to five hours each week.

