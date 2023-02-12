BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District will have one less section for nearly all elementary school grades starting this fall.

The school district will move from eight to seven classrooms for kindergarten through third grade and fifth grade.

According to BASD, next year’s fourth grade is a large grade level, so the district will continue to have eight sections.

As an example, BASD currently has eight second-grade teachers at five elementary schools.

In fall 2023, it will have seven second-grade teachers at four elementary schools.

The cost-saving move to eliminate one section comes amid shrinking enrollment and financial difficulties caused by a state funding limit.

BASD expects the realignment will result in four teaching positions being eliminated, which is estimated to save the district $384,000.

The district does not anticipate laying off employees, stating in a news release that it believes there will be at least four job openings “created by retirements or the usual number of resignations.”

Despite losing one section across five grades, the district anticipates similar class sizes next school year compared to this year because of declining enrollment.

According to state figures, BASD had 3,026 students in the 2020-21 school year and 2,967 students in the 2021-22 school year.

“Using our enrollment numbers, we expect the class sizes to be about the same as they are today,” BASD Assistant Superintendent Jill Oelslager said in the news release.

On April 4, BASD residents will decide on an operating referendum question seeking permission for the district to exceed its revenue limit.

In a letter to families, the district emphasized that “Whether the referendum question passes or not, the district must reduce its budget to achieve ongoing savings.”

The community can learn more about the operating referendum and how the district has been addressing its financial situation, by attending an informational session:

Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. at Karcher Middle School, 300 Wainwright Ave.

A virtual meeting March 2 at 6 p.m.

March 29 at 7 p.m. at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave.