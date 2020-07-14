Burlington district board votes to begin year with a hybrid model, facial coverings for all

There is no cost associated with BASD residents enrolling in the JEDI program.

Facial coverings required

The facial covering requirement was unanimously voted into action by the board Monday. Board member Barry Schmaling questioned if the district would require students to bring their own masks or if there were funds available to provide masks to students.

"We did work with DPI and the Governor's Office where we were able to request grants for both masks and touchless thermometers," Plank said. "We have half a dozen touchless thermometers coming as a part of that grant program, we have 12,000 masks as a part of that program, plus we have been purchasing them over the summer whenever we could get them."

Plank said that much like clothing, masks have become somewhat of a fashion statement surrounding the pandemic, and providing a mask would provide all students with the same mask. This would also create equity, Plank said, so that those who may not be able to afford masks would be provided one for their students.

Other expenses

While noting the district did receive funds as a part of the federal CARES act, around $340,000, Plank said that the money is "essentially accounted for as soon as we get it."