Burlington district board votes to begin year with a hybrid model, facial coverings for all

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District School Board, in hopes of protecting students and staff, Monday night voted to begin instruction on Aug. 17 with a hybrid model of instruction and adopted a face covering requirement.
BASD Superintendent Stephen Plank presented three instruction models to the board during its meeting Monday at the Burlington High School library: virtual, hybrid and an in-person model. The board took into consideration that BASD families responded to a survey that showed families did not want instruction to be completely virtual and ultimately decided the hybrid model best balanced safety as well as educational needs.
"I think we just have to do what we think is best for our students and our staff to keep everybody safe," School Board Member Susan Kessler said. "We're not going to please everybody and that's just the way life is … but, if we know we are doing what we think is right and what is best for our students, then I'm fine with that."
The hybrid model
The hybrid model allows elementary students, 4-K through grade six, to have in-person instruction five days a week to resolve childcare issues that were experienced this spring when schools shut down due to COVID-19, Plank said.
The hybrid model involves the movement of some grades and Montessori classes to different buildings in order to better spread out students for social distancing measures.
Dyer Intermediate School, 201 S. Kendrick Ave. would host all Montessori classes except for 4-k and 5-K Montessori classes, including those from Montessori classes in grades 1-3 at Cooper Elementary, 249 Conkey St., as well as all district sixth grade students.
Students of Lyons Center Elementary in Walworth County and Winkler Elementary, 34150 Fulton St. in Bohners Lake, would stay at their current locations, as the buildings are large enough and have enough spaces to allow classes to be split and socially distanced.
Third and fourth-grade students from Waller Elementary, 195 Gardner Ave., Burlington, will be moved to Karcher Middle School, 225 Robert St., Burlington, while grades one and two would remain in their usual building. All fifth-grade students would also attend Karcher.
"So the idea is for the elementary cohort, where we know childcare is an issue, we know that we have to work really hard to ensure that these kids are in a safe environment and that the struggle is much greater for younger kids is that this model allows for our youngest learners to be in person," Plank said.
The secondary cohort, for grades seven through 12, will adopt an A/B schedule and will all attend Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway. Students will receive in-person instruction two days a week on an alternating basis with Wednesday being an all-virtual day when the high school building will be sanitized.
On the days students are not receiving in-person instruction, they will be doing virtual learning. This will result in about 715 students being in the high school on any given day; Plank said the building is able to hold up to around 1,600 students. (The district has a total of about 3,100 students).
"There is also a subset group of kids that we would work with, specifically either because they are at a high health risk or they have have an IEP (individualized education program), but we would then work on those as unique, individual cases," Plank said.
The alternative
While the district is planning for the hybrid-model, there was also conversation at Monday's board meeting that COVID-19 circumstances may result in changes or switching between the different models.
The district, through a new partnership with nonprofit JEDI Virtual School, will offer online learning to students in 4K through high school whose families are interested in that format. While BASD will maintain a connection to its JEDI students, JEDI sets up its own school calendar an learning plans. The JEDI calendar is set to begin on Sept. 1 and runs through June 4.
"As we plan to return on Aug. 17 with in-person learning, we understand that some families may feel reluctant to send their students to school," Connie Zinnen, BASD's assistant superintendent of instructional services said in a press release. "We are working diligently to provide a safe setting for our students but understand that online learning may be preferable for some families."
There is no cost associated with BASD residents enrolling in the JEDI program.
Facial coverings required
The facial covering requirement was unanimously voted into action by the board Monday. Board member Barry Schmaling questioned if the district would require students to bring their own masks or if there were funds available to provide masks to students.
"We did work with DPI and the Governor's Office where we were able to request grants for both masks and touchless thermometers," Plank said. "We have half a dozen touchless thermometers coming as a part of that grant program, we have 12,000 masks as a part of that program, plus we have been purchasing them over the summer whenever we could get them."
Plank said that much like clothing, masks have become somewhat of a fashion statement surrounding the pandemic, and providing a mask would provide all students with the same mask. This would also create equity, Plank said, so that those who may not be able to afford masks would be provided one for their students.
Other expenses
While noting the district did receive funds as a part of the federal CARES act, around $340,000, Plank said that the money is "essentially accounted for as soon as we get it."
Plank detailed ongoing expenses that the district is undergoing due to the pandemic, which includes costs of PPE for students and staff. Other expenses included funding extra custodial staff and shifts to ensure district facilities are properly sanitized as often as possible.
The district also has technology costs, including providing hot-spots for students without internet, a universal login system so students can more easily access the software and apps they need, as well as purchasing more Chromebooks so every student in the district has access to one.
A bump for a job well done
Caitlin Seivers contributed to this story.
