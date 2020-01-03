Burlington Area School District accepting kindergarten registrations

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District is accepting registrations for its kindergarten program.

Registration forms can be obtained at and returned to any elementary school or the district office, 100 N. Kane St., Burlington. Forms are also available at basd.k12.wi.us/families/kindergarten.cfm or by calling 262-763-0210.

Who should register? Any new 4K student or 5K student not currently enrolled in the 4K program should register for the 2020-2021 school year. Students planning to attend kindergarten should be age 4 or 5 by Sept. 1.

Burlington Area School District offers two programs: Traditional or Montessori Montessori is only available at Cooper Elementary.

The 4K program is offered in elementary schools and at three district partner locations (Noah’s Ark and Plymouth provide day care and Acelero is a Head Start program for income-eligible families). On the registration form, 4K students indicate a location preference (assigned on a first come, first serve basis). 4K students attend a 30-minute screening on March 18 to meet the 4K staff and determine kindergarten readiness. School placement notification will be sent to families by mid-June.