Burlington Area School Board fills administrative positions

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School Board approved filling two administrative positions at the April 11 school board meeting. Starting July 1, Jason Sadowski will begin as principal at Burlington High School and Chris Weins has been appointed director of pupil services.

Sadowski started as a math teacher in 2001 before accepting administrative roles that advanced his leadership skills. For 10 years, Sadowski has been principal at Butler Middle School in Waukesha. He holds a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He received a teacher certification from Carroll University then proceeded to earn a master of science in education degree from Cardinal Stritch University.

The creation of a pupil services position integrates multiple student support services under one leader. The shift recognizes the complex needs of students that may overlap service areas from special education, school counseling, gifted and talented programs, and English learner support.

Weins has nearly 17 years of experience in education at the School District of Cudahy where he began his career as a school psychologist. He has also served as the English learner coordinator, special services coordinator, assessment coordinator and associate principal at the middle school level. Weins studied school psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater earning both bachelor and master of science degrees. He received a master of arts in education leadership from Marian University.

Both positions fill vacancies created by retirements of long-term district employees. Eric Burling has been employed by the district for 31 years, serving the last 10 years as Burlington High School principal. Kathy Merlo, director of special education, has been part of the Special Education Department for 25 years, serving as director since 2017.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0