Burlington Area School Board approves anti-racism additions to anti-harassment policy
Burlington Area School Board approves anti-racism additions to anti-harassment policy

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District Board of Education on Monday voted to approve an updated anti-harassment and anti-racism policy. But representatives of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism say the policy doesn’t go far enough to address allegations of racism in the district’s schools, including the use of racial slurs aimed at students and others.

All board members who attended the virtual meeting on Monday voted in favor of the new anti-racism language, which was part of a larger overhaul of the district’s School Board policy manual. BASD school board members agreed on Monday that the adoption of the anti-racism policy was only the first step in creating more equity in the district.

Taylor Wishau

Wishau

“There is a lot of work ahead and I’m looking forward to participating in that work,” said School Board Member Taylor Wishau. “Just because we’re accomplishing this tonight doesn’t mean that there isn’t more work to do. I think we all agree and acknowledge that.”

Vice President Kevin Bird was not in attendance of Monday's meeting.

Not satisfied

Darnisha Garbade, Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism

Garbade

“That is not an anti-racism policy,” Darnisha Garbade, president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, said during a demonstration prior to the School Board's vote Monday. “We need to see the district adopt an actual anti-racism policy.”

In April, the coalition compiled an eight-page anti-racism policy it asked the school district to adopt. The eight sentences regarding anti-racism that were approved on Monday to be added to the school district’s existing 10-page anti-harassment policy came from the coalition’s proposal.

Some in the community oppose the new policy and associated anti-racism curriculum. Much of that opposition is rooted in distrust and a distaste for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The coalition led a demonstration on Monday, including a caravan past the homes of School Board members, advocating for a stronger policy with more input from coalition members. The virtual meeting on Monday did not allow for any public comment. After an hour of public comment, the School Board’s Nov. 9 meeting was shut down by anti-racism demonstrators who were upset that the board didn’t take up their demands immediately.

A Facebook post from the official Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism account, published after Monday's vote, criticized the School Board's action, saying "Unfortunately, the BASD passed the insufficient antiracism policy this evening rather than reconsidering and choosing to elevate the voices of black and brown people. There’s more work to be done here! Speak out and let them know this is WRONG," followed by listing contact information for school board members and the school district superintendent.

Changes

An updated portion of the policy reads: "The Burlington Area School District and Board reject all forms of racism and harassment of a student, staff member, or school visitor as being destructive to the district's mission, vision, values, and goals. The District pledges and is committed to providing a physically and psychologically safe, secure and respectful environment, free from discrimination and harassment on the basis of race, color and national origin for all students and staff. This includes but is not limited to: in school buildings, on school grounds, in school buses and at school-sponsored activities and events."

Peter Turke

Turke

School Board Treasurer Peter Turke agreed with Wishau and added that the next step for the board is to develop strong regulations to go along with the anti-racism policy.

Turke thanked the coalition for bringing the issue of racism and inequity within the district to the attention of the School Board in February, prior to the racial unrest that took place across the country this summer.

“Darnisha Garbade and her daughters and other students and parents courageously stepped forward and shared their stories, which were very difficult, to the board,” Turke said. “We listened. I know all of us were saddened and disturbed to hear these things.”

Diane Wood, Burlington Area School District School Board member

Wood

School Board Member Diane Wood said she’s learned a lot this year about equity, social justice, white privilege and systemic racism.

“Children need to learn tolerance and appreciation of diversity,” she said. “BASD is taking steps to make this happen. But this needs to happen not just at school but also at home and in the community. We all have a part to play to end racism.”

Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.

