Burlington Area School Board approves anti-racism additions to anti-harassment policy

In April, the coalition compiled an eight-page anti-racism policy it asked the school district to adopt. The eight sentences regarding anti-racism that were approved on Monday to be added to the school district’s existing 10-page anti-harassment policy came from the coalition’s proposal.

Some in the community oppose the new policy and associated anti-racism curriculum. Much of that opposition is rooted in distrust and a distaste for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The coalition led a demonstration on Monday, including a caravan past the homes of School Board members, advocating for a stronger policy with more input from coalition members. The virtual meeting on Monday did not allow for any public comment. After an hour of public comment, the School Board’s Nov. 9 meeting was shut down by anti-racism demonstrators who were upset that the board didn’t take up their demands immediately.

