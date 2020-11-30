Burlington Area School Board approves anti-racism additions to anti-harassment policy

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District Board of Education on Monday voted to approve an updated anti-harassment and anti-racism policy. But representatives of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism say the policy doesn’t go far enough to address allegations of racism in the district’s schools, including the use of racial slurs aimed at students and others.
All board members who attended the virtual meeting on Monday voted in favor of the new anti-racism language, which was part of a larger overhaul of the district’s School Board policy manual. BASD school board members agreed on Monday that the adoption of the anti-racism policy was only the first step in creating more equity in the district.
“There is a lot of work ahead and I’m looking forward to participating in that work,” said School Board Member Taylor Wishau. “Just because we’re accomplishing this tonight doesn’t mean that there isn’t more work to do. I think we all agree and acknowledge that.”
Vice President Kevin Bird was not in attendance of Monday's meeting.
Not satisfied
“That is not an anti-racism policy,” Darnisha Garbade, president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, said during a demonstration prior to the School Board's vote Monday. “We need to see the district adopt an actual anti-racism policy.”
In April, the coalition compiled an eight-page anti-racism policy it asked the school district to adopt. The eight sentences regarding anti-racism that were approved on Monday to be added to the school district’s existing 10-page anti-harassment policy came from the coalition’s proposal.
Some in the community oppose the new policy and associated anti-racism curriculum. Much of that opposition is rooted in distrust and a distaste for the Black Lives Matter movement.
The coalition led a demonstration on Monday, including a caravan past the homes of School Board members, advocating for a stronger policy with more input from coalition members. The virtual meeting on Monday did not allow for any public comment. After an hour of public comment, the School Board’s Nov. 9 meeting was shut down by anti-racism demonstrators who were upset that the board didn’t take up their demands immediately.
Support Local Journalism
A Facebook post from the official Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism account, published after Monday's vote, criticized the School Board's action, saying "Unfortunately, the BASD passed the insufficient antiracism policy this evening rather than reconsidering and choosing to elevate the voices of black and brown people. There’s more work to be done here! Speak out and let them know this is WRONG," followed by listing contact information for school board members and the school district superintendent.
Changes
An updated portion of the policy reads: "The Burlington Area School District and Board reject all forms of racism and harassment of a student, staff member, or school visitor as being destructive to the district's mission, vision, values, and goals. The District pledges and is committed to providing a physically and psychologically safe, secure and respectful environment, free from discrimination and harassment on the basis of race, color and national origin for all students and staff. This includes but is not limited to: in school buildings, on school grounds, in school buses and at school-sponsored activities and events."
School Board Treasurer Peter Turke agreed with Wishau and added that the next step for the board is to develop strong regulations to go along with the anti-racism policy.
Turke thanked the coalition for bringing the issue of racism and inequity within the district to the attention of the School Board in February, prior to the racial unrest that took place across the country this summer.
“Darnisha Garbade and her daughters and other students and parents courageously stepped forward and shared their stories, which were very difficult, to the board,” Turke said. “We listened. I know all of us were saddened and disturbed to hear these things.”
School Board Member Diane Wood said she’s learned a lot this year about equity, social justice, white privilege and systemic racism.
“Children need to learn tolerance and appreciation of diversity,” she said. “BASD is taking steps to make this happen. But this needs to happen not just at school but also at home and in the community. We all have a part to play to end racism.”
"Women of worth stand for Black education"
"Black Education Matters: Stand in Solidarity with Burlington"
"What are you willing to stand up for?: Let's Work Together for Black Education in Burlington"
Stop Racism sign held through truck sunroof
Long line of cars makes its way through Burlington
Crowd of dozens gathers at Echo Veterans Memorial Park in Burlington for Black Education Matters Demonstration
Preston Allred shares his experiences at Burlington schools
BCDR member Amy Krueger speaks into a megaphone, calling on Burlington to stand up to racism and for the Burlington Area School District to take the lead in that effort
BCDR President Darnisha Garbade answers questions ahead of caravan protest in Burlington
Opening prayers from Nov. 30 Black Education Matters Demonstration in Burlington
Darnisha Garbade bows her head in prayer
Evangelical Lutheran Church of America Bishop Paul Erickson of Milwaukee leads a prayer and calls for solidarity
Black Lives Matter mask on a pastor
Pastor Elizabeth of Burlington leads a prayer asking God "to bring justice, to bring peace, to bring healing into our broken and hurting world."
Racine Women for Racial Justice supports Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism
Black Education Matters Demonstration
BCDR President Darnisha Garbade takes questions from the press
Pastor Ernest Nia asks God to intercede in fight against racism in Burlington
Man wears International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers mask to Black Education Matters Demonstration
Pastor holds sign reading "Black lives are sacred"
Amy Krueger, Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism member, speaks ahead of Nov. 30 car caravan
'WE WILL BE HEARD'
'WE WILL BE HEARD'
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!