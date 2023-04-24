RACINE — Be you. Be celebrated.

That is the call to action put forth by The Passions Project/Racial and Social Justice Racine.

In partnership with the National Education Association, the largest labor union in the United States, and Racine Educators United, its local affiliate, art activist Heidi Wagner captures the stories and passions of local BIPOC and LGBTQ+ Case High School students in an art-based, community-impact photo installation.

The portraits will be unveiled at a Gallery Night reception from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave., sponsored by the educators union and organized by a Case High School student organizing committee.

“The Passions Project/RSJ Racine addresses the vital need to create radical empathy to directly counter attacks on the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC student communities by showing students in their full, vibrant, intersectional and diverse selves,” according to Angelina Cruz, REU president.

The exhibit combines art with individual stories to create a new narrative around living with passion and purpose inclusive of all races, creeds, genders and gender identities.

“Partnering with the local educators union has afforded me a trusted network to connect with student affinity groups to create this photo series,” Wagner said. “When you see people engaged in their passion you no longer see how they are different from you. You see a way to connect.”

The exhibit is intended to help raise awareness and provide opportunities for community-based dialogue and education centered on racial and social justice to help build safe, inclusive schools.

Tickets for Gallery Night can be reserved at no charge at bit.ly/rsjracine.