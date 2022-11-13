Buddy Activity returns to The Prairie School

WIND POINT — One of the key facets of a Prairie School education is students always learning from their peers, no matter their age.

Thursday, Oct. 27, marked a return to an important feature of Prairie, the Buddy Activity. Back after two years away due to COVID, Buddy Activities encourage familiarity between the primary, middle and upper schools and are a way for Prairie’s students of all different ages to work together and learn more about each other through intentional pairings. This year the buddy pairs decorated pumpkins to celebrate the holiday.

“It has been a sad two years without buddies, and the students have been so excited to have a chance to have a buddy again,” said Elizabeth Davis, Peer Mentoring Leadership Program advisor. “The students in the Peer Mentor Leadership Program planned this one and a prior ‘Getting to Know You’ activity during our annual leadership retreat over the summer."

Buddy Activities have been around at Prairie for decades. Kathy Boero, then head of Primary School and now head of Middle School, was one of the initiators of the idea. Past versions have included flying kites, going on scavenger hunts and decorating placemats for Meals on Wheels. This year, around Valentine’s Day, the buddies plan to get together again to make cards and decorations for local senior homes.