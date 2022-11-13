 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buddy Activity returns to The Prairie School

  • 0
Buddy Activity

Prairie students take part in a Buddy Activity decorating pumpkins together.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

WIND POINT — One of the key facets of a Prairie School education is students always learning from their peers, no matter their age.

Thursday, Oct. 27, marked a return to an important feature of Prairie, the Buddy Activity. Back after two years away due to COVID, Buddy Activities encourage familiarity between the primary, middle and upper schools and are a way for Prairie’s students of all different ages to work together and learn more about each other through intentional pairings. This year the buddy pairs decorated pumpkins to celebrate the holiday.

“It has been a sad two years without buddies, and the students have been so excited to have a chance to have a buddy again,” said Elizabeth Davis, Peer Mentoring Leadership Program advisor. “The students in the Peer Mentor Leadership Program planned this one and a prior ‘Getting to Know You’ activity during our annual leadership retreat over the summer."

People are also reading…

Buddy Activities have been around at Prairie for decades. Kathy Boero, then head of Primary School and now head of Middle School, was one of the initiators of the idea. Past versions have included flying kites, going on scavenger hunts and decorating placemats for Meals on Wheels. This year, around Valentine’s Day, the buddies plan to get together again to make cards and decorations for local senior homes.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Long-term plans updated: How Racine Unified's blueprint has shifted in two years

Long-term plans updated: How Racine Unified's blueprint has shifted in two years

The Racine area's population is not growing, and construction costs are rising. Those factors are guiding how the Racine Unified School District is planning to spend the funding from its 30-year, $1 billion referendum. The district's long-term plans have been somewhat changed in the past two years. Here's where they sit now (and yes, inflation plays a big factor)...

Watch Now: Related Video

University of Virginia spokeswoman: "Still a very much active situation"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News