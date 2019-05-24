RACINE — Middle and high school students, ages 11-17, are encouraged to share their thoughts of what Juneteenth Day means to them in an essay competition for Racine's annual Juneteenth Day event Saturday, June 15, at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.
To be eligible, essays must be typed with a limit of 250 words and submitted to the Dr. John Bryant Community Center by June 5. Winners of the competition will be invited to read their essays at the Juneteenth Day event.
For more information, call the Bryant Center at 262-636-9235.
