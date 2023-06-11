WATERFORD — Brooke Weber, a Waterford High School senior, was among students who received a scholarship through the Wisconsin State Telecommunications Foundation. Weber, who plans to attend Gateway Technical College, was awarded a $750.

Since 1966, the WSTF has contributed more than $1.8 million to help students further their education. In its 57 years, the foundation has awarded scholarships to more than 1,400 students.

The foundation is part of the Wisconsin State Telecommunications Association, a trade organization representing 67 companies and cooperatives in Wisconsin, including TDS. This year, the WSTF is contributing $44,250 to 32 students across the state.