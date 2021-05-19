Racine Christian School held its annual Wax Museum April 23. Students in seventh and eighth grade portrayed characters from the past. Guests insert a quarter for the person to come to life and reveal the history of their character. Students worked hard memorizing the characters. Proceeds will be used for a new flagpole at the school. The Wax Museum, coordinated each year by teacher Sheila Richardson, was open for families in the evening and students were also able to view it virtually.
BRINGING HISTORY TO LIFE
