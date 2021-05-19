 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BRINGING HISTORY TO LIFE
0 comments

BRINGING HISTORY TO LIFE

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Racine Christian School held its annual Wax Museum April 23. Students in seventh and eighth grade portrayed characters from the past. Guests insert a quarter for the person to come to life and reveal the history of their character. Students worked hard memorizing the characters. Proceeds will be used for a new flagpole at the school. The Wax Museum, coordinated each year by teacher Sheila Richardson, was open for families in the evening and students were also able to view it virtually.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Attempted kidnapping in West Pensacola

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Watch now: Retired Air Force crew chief-turned-educator teaches Horlick students to fly drones, find jobs in aviation
A+

Watch now: Retired Air Force crew chief-turned-educator teaches Horlick students to fly drones, find jobs in aviation

James Bucholtz, a career and technical education (CTE) teacher at Horlick High School, said students can learn how to program and fix drones, and may be able to start an aviation-related career right out of high school. About 10 students, after completing the Horlick aviation coursework, have found places within the aviation industry over the last five years, he said.

Drones can do a lot of things, from taking photos initiated by amateur and professional photographers, to carrying large Hollywood cameras, to providing surveillance for building inspectors and crime prevention for police departments. They’ve also played roles in online food or other product delivery services in recent years.

'Crisis' | Burlington schools propose directly teaching racial tolerance, starting in kindergarten
A+

'Crisis' | Burlington schools propose directly teaching racial tolerance, starting in kindergarten

The Burlington Area School District plans to introduce new curricula starting in kindergarten, among other steps designed to combat racism following a scathing state report criticizing the district for allowing a "racially hostile environment" to exist in the schools following a parent's complaint. "We recognize the need for radical change," the district's response states. "We are a school district inside of a city, state and country that is steeped in racism."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News