RACINE — Three music scholarship winners will perform in the John Hemkes Memorial Scholarship Recital scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 College Ave.
Scholarship winners were chosen among 14 high school brass playing students from Racine and Kenosha counties who auditioned for the 12th annual awards.
First place went to trumpet player George Siemion from Bradford High School, second place went to tuba player Sam Strash from Bradford and third place euphonium player Jonathan Kroes from Horlick High School.
The memorial scholarship fund supporting music scholarships was established after the passing of longtime brass teacher John Hemkes in 2006. The fund honors his legacy and contributions to brass music education in southeastern Wisconsin.
Also featured at the recital will be performances by Pentad Brass (brass quintet), Quist Quartet (trumpets), Mike Pollock on euphonium and Anna Kojovic on piano.
There is no admission fee. Donations to the John Hemkes Memorial Scholarship Fund will be accepted. People can also send donations to: John Hemkes Memorial Scholarship Fund, Community State Bank, 8930 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53406.
