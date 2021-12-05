Books featuring characters of color, crayons donated to schools

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism (BCDR) brought back its successful Back to School initiative to donate boxes of Crayola’s “World of Colors” crayons as well as books featuring characters of color to Burlington schools.

BCDR first started this effort for the 2020-2021 school year and covered every primary and ELA classroom, grades 4K through six, within the Burlington Area School District. This year, BCDR expanded the program by nearly 40% by including grades seven and eight as well as Burlington private schools.

The goal of BCDR’s Back to School initiative is twofold — for students of color to be able to see themselves in the books on the shelf and white students to have the opportunity to learn their stories.

“To others, crayons are just crayons, but I remember trying to create different skin tones by layering browns, yellows, and tans when I was young,” said Laura Bielefeldt, the newly appointed BCDR president who is also a BIPOC. “I was never able to achieve the color I longed for. I was never able to draw anyone who looked like me. Representation matters.”

In all, BCDR’s 2021-2022 Back to School initiative was able to bring nearly 540 books and more than 200 boxes of Crayola “World of Colors” crayons to Burlington schools.

“With the generosity of the Burlington community, we were able to raise nearly $3,000,” Bielefeldt said. “There are some very good people who live here and, without them, this would not have been possible. But the success of this program is not a ‘win’ for them or even for us. It is a win for diversity, for inclusion and, most of all, for our children.”

