RACINE — The Racine Parent Teacher Association Council has donated a vending machine to Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary, 1722 W. Sixth St.

But students won’t be choosing among their favorite snacks or drinks. The machine is specifically designed to dispense books.

Students at the school receive a token for the machine on their birthdays — or half birthdays for those born during the summer — which can be used to get a book.

Teachers also have extra tokens to give to students who show agency and action in the classroom.

The idea for the vending machine came from PTA President Renee Luchinske, who saw the concept online.

“Our kids love books,” she said. “They love books.”

Principal Jeremy Benishek said RUSD is making a big push to encourage literacy for children in kindergarten through third grade, and the vending machine is a great way to get them excited about reading.

Benishek also said the vending machine allows the school to celebrate having one more year in its current building.

Jefferson Lighthouse students will attend the renovated Starbuck IB K-8 School starting in fall 2024.

Close Construction crews work at Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School on Thursday, Aug. 3. Work continues in the library at Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, on Thursday, Aug. 3. Construction work occurs in the elementary section of Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School on Thursday, Aug. 3. Because of the construction, about 400 elementary students will attend school at Janes Elementary in 2023-24 before returning to Jerstad-Agerholm in 2024-25. Crews work at Hammes Field, 7345 Washington Ave., on Thursday, Aug. 3. Referendum-funded work at Hammes Field is scheduled to be completed in November at a cost of $10.32 million. Peter Reynolds, left, is the Racine Unified chief operations officer, and Ryan Schmidt is a senior project manager at CG Schmidt, the firm working on referendum projects with RUSD. Seven photos showing progress of Racine Unified's referendum-funded construction work Check out photos taken Aug. 3 showing progress of work at Hammes Field, Starbuck, Julian Thomas and Jerstad-Agerholm schools. Construction crews work at Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School on Thursday, Aug. 3. Work continues in the library at Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, on Thursday, Aug. 3. Construction work occurs in the elementary section of Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School on Thursday, Aug. 3. Because of the construction, about 400 elementary students will attend school at Janes Elementary in 2023-24 before returning to Jerstad-Agerholm in 2024-25. Crews work at Hammes Field, 7345 Washington Ave., on Thursday, Aug. 3. Referendum-funded work at Hammes Field is scheduled to be completed in November at a cost of $10.32 million. Peter Reynolds, left, is the Racine Unified chief operations officer, and Ryan Schmidt is a senior project manager at CG Schmidt, the firm working on referendum projects with RUSD.