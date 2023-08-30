RACINE — The Racine Parent Teacher Association Council has donated a vending machine to Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary, 1722 W. Sixth St.
But students won’t be choosing among their favorite snacks or drinks. The machine is specifically designed to dispense books.
Students at the school receive a token for the machine on their birthdays — or half birthdays for those born during the summer — which can be used to get a book.
Teachers also have extra tokens to give to students who show agency and action in the classroom.
The idea for the vending machine came from PTA President Renee Luchinske, who saw the concept online.
“Our kids love books,” she said. “They love books.”
Principal Jeremy Benishek said RUSD is making a big push to encourage literacy for children in kindergarten through third grade, and the vending machine is a great way to get them excited about reading.
Benishek also said the vending machine allows the school to celebrate having one more year in its current building.
Jefferson Lighthouse students will attend the renovated Starbuck IB K-8 School starting in fall 2024.
