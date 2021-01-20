Bong announces winter storywalk

BRIGHTON — Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, invites the public to explore the newly-installed winter StoryWalk.

StoryWalk is an innovative way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. StoryWalks have been installed in 50 states and 13 countries and was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt. It has developed with the help of Rachel Senechal, Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

Laminated pages from the children’s book, “In the Snow: Who’s Been Here? by Lindsay Barrett George, are attached to posts which are installed along the nature trail. A person hikes the trail in search for the next page in the story. Additional activities like scavenger hunts, art projects, snack ideas and action play are also included to help people explore nature and learn more about leaves. People are invited to bring their phone or camera to take photos of the extra activities that are posted.

The book is aimed primarily to a 3- to -8-year-old audience but the whole family can enjoy the hike. The .7-mile trail begins behind the Visitor Center. Bong is currently snow-covered and has some grade to it. The trail passes the new Nature Explore Classroom, but that area is still closed to the public.