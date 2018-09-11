BRIGHTON — The Bong Naturalist Association has completed the pathway in the Nature Explore Classroom at Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road (Highway 142). Installed by Town of Burlington-based Reesman’s Excavating, the accessible crushed limestone path winds through the play area, past individual classrooms and native habitat.
The next step in the project is getting estimates for the accessible surfacing. A variety of surfaces are planned, including stamped concrete, bonded recycled rubber, sod, artificial turf, pavers, a wooden platform and wood cookies. If concrete can be poured this fall, six of the 11 classroom areas should be able to be installed and ready for play. It is hoped the entrances and donor recognition area will be completed as well.
The group has been busy raising funds and has received several grants from Kenosha Community Foundation to purchase all supplies for two nature art areas; from Niagara Bottling for the water play area; from State Stewardship for site preparation; Burlington Garden Club and Four Seasons Garden club for plants. Numerous businesses have also pledged or donated services and materials, additionally $26,178 has been given by individuals to support this project. To date, $121,931 of the $149,000 projected costs have been raised.
Help still needed
The group is still looking for donations — cash or in-kind. Materials needed include native plants; concrete, play and polymeric sand; seeding mix; kid-size wheelbarrows; Lincoln logs/alphabet blocks; bench materials and construction; big limestone rocks; field stone/boulders; gravel; concrete; bike rack; outdoor/natural art; and lumber. Call 262-878-5607 for more information.
This play area will be available to people of all ages, abilities and sensitivities. The goal is to connect children and their families with nature in a safe, fun environment that allows them to become comfortable enough to explore nature on their own. An important part of furthering the nature-child connection is encouraging children to engage in unstructured, free play outdoors, exploring nature on their own with limited adult supervision.
There is growing evidence that children’s mental and emotional health is enhanced through regular contact with the outdoors, particularly in natural settings. Studies on children with attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder have shown that play in natural settings helps relieve the symptoms of the disorder. Outdoor play is important in tackling the issue of childhood obesity. Evidence also suggests that kids who have regular contact with nature are more likely as adults to be concerned about and involved in the environment. Additionally, unstructured outdoor play helps children develop gross and fine motor skills, spatial reasoning, logical thinking and problem-solving skills.
