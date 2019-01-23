BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District Board has voted to hire the Wisconsin Association of School Boards to conduct a superintendent search.
Current Superintendent Peter Smet announced last week that he plans to retire at the end of the school year. He has been employed by the district over 30 years and has served as superintendent since 2012.
WASB representatives gave a presentation before the board on Monday before the members made their decision. WASB guarantees that the superintendent selected through their service will remain through their first contract, which is set at a maximum time period of two years.
The package the board selected ranges in cost from $10,000-$12,000 and the board set a price cap at $12,000.
The selection timeline runs for three months, so the district hopes to have selected and announced a candidate by mid to late April.
