Blue Origin launches Carthage College experiment into space

VAN HORN, Texas — A promising technology developed at Carthage College in partnership with NASA successfully launched into space Dec. 11 aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.

Carthage’s Modal Propellant Gauging (MPG) technology is on track to be included in NASA’s Artemis program, which promises to put the first woman and the next man on the moon within the next 10 years.

In development at Carthage since 2011, MPG uses acoustic vibrations to gauge the amount of fuel left in a spacecraft tank.

“We are developing a new and powerful approach to solve a problem that has been around since the Apollo era,” said Carthage College physics professor Dr. Kevin Crosby. “It’s a hard problem because liquids in space behave in strange ways that we’re just beginning to understand.”

“The Artemis program calls for propellants that have never been used in deep space missions,” Crosby added. “Getting accurate measurements will be critical to both a mission’s safety and success. Even a 1% improvement in our ability to measure propellant translates into hundreds of pounds of additional materials we can bring to the moon, and right now, MPG is one of only a few viable approaches to deep space fuel gauging.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}